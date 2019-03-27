|
|
James Lester Tillery, Jr
Knoxville, TN
James Lester Tillery. Jr. - age 67 of Knoxville, passed away on Friday March 22, 2019. He was of the Catholic faith. James was the past president of the Rocky Hill Social Club and the past president of R.S.E.S. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Lester Tillery, Sr and Villa Bain Tillery and his sister Jane Leslie Tillery. James is survived by his brother and sister in law, Sam and Teresa Tillery; niece Rebecca Tillery; step daughters and husbands, Melanie and Jamie Shelly, Angela and Galen Bell and their mother Linda Johnson Tillery; and grandchildren Genesis and Avery Waller. James's family will gather with friends for a Celebration of Life and Independence on July 4th weekend 2019 at the Tillery Family compound. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in James's memory may be made to the Human Society of East Tennessee, 1611 E Broadway Ave, Maryville, TN 37804. Online condolences at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019