James Lester Tillery, Jr.
Knoxville - James Lester Tillery. Jr. - age 67 of Knoxville, passed away on Friday March 22, 2019. He was of the Catholic faith. James was the past president of the Rocky Hill Social Club and the past president of R.S.E.S. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Lester Tillery, Sr and Villa Bain Tillery and his sister Jane Leslie Tillery. James is survived by his brother and sister in law, Sam and Teresa Tillery; niece Rebecca Tillery; step daughters and husbands, Melanie and Jamie Shelly, Angela and Galen Bell and their mother Linda Johnson Tillery; and grandchildren Genesis and Avery Waller. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 6 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at the Tillery Family compound, 1612 Garland Road, Concord, TN with a burial ceremony to follow at high noon. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in James's memory may be made to the Humane Society of East Tennessee, 1611 E Broadway Ave, Maryville, TN 37804. Online condolences at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 30, 2019