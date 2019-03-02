Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Cemetery
Jim Lewis, Sr.,age 72 of Knoxville, passed away Thursday February 28, 2019. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Powell. He was retired from K25 Sheet Metal Shop. Jim served in the military for 27 years. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and loved his family dearly. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Preceded in death by parents; Trent and Juanita Lewis; Survived by wife of 53 years Pam Lewis; children Jimbo Lewis and Aundrea Heath (Jeff); Grandchildren, Amanda Ford and Savannah Lewis; Sister, Jean Jenkins (Jerry); several cousins and many friends. The family will receive friends from 2:00pm-5:00pm Sunday, March 3rd at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 Monday, March 4th at Pleasant Hill Cemetery for a 2:00pm graveside service. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019
