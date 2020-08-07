1/1
James "Jim" Little
1931 - 2020
James "Jim" Little

Oak Ridge - Our community sadly lost a pillar on Sunday morning, August 2nd, 2020, when Mr. James "Jim" Little, age 89, transitioned to his heavenly home at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. Born in Emory Gap (Harriman), TN, on March 28th, 1931, to Fred Little and Cora Love, he excelled in athletics and education as the salutatorian graduate of Rockwood's Campbell High School in 1948; and attained a B.A. in Physical Education from Knoxville College. James was an Army veteran who served 3 years in the Korean War. He worked for Health and Human Services in Washington D.C. and JTPA in Anderson county. He took pride in serving as an assistant coach for the Harriman High School Lady Devils basketball team from 2001-2004.

James was deeply passionate about helping others, especially youth, and actively served the Washington D.C. area, as well as the Roane, Anderson, and Knox county communities. He was a dedicated member of Oak Valley Baptist Church for over 35 years. He was also a proud member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. James lived life to the fullest, enjoying traveling, dancing, taking pictures, entertaining, and sports, especially the Washington Football Team and University of Tennessee athletics. Always dapper, James was a collector of hats, his orange bowler hat among his most popular.

James received several honors over the course of his life, including Man of the Year, and more recently he was honored by the Scarboro Community of Oak Ridge, TN, for his continued service to the youth as well as by the Roane County Commission as a "Roane County Treasure."

Beloved by many with a big personality and infectious sense of humor, James is survived by his children, Roslyn Eskridge, Deborah (Henry) Calhoun, Mark (Lea) Little, Sherri (Steve) Queen, and April Little; sisters, Martha McClooney, Georgiana Latham, and Donna Billingsley; brothers, Fred Little, Jr. and Royce "Milton" Little; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, including special friends Renee Walters and Elias Kibler.

A public viewing will be held on Saturday, August 15th, 2020, at Evans Mortuary, 805 N. Gateway Ave, Rockwood, TN, from 11a - 1pm. Masks are required. A private ceremony will follow at 1pm with a live stream available for the public at www.evansmortuary.biz. Cards and flowers can be sent to Evans Mortuary. The family requests that any donations be made to "Just Lead" program of Oak Valley Baptist Church, 194 Hampton Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. James "Jim" Little.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 7 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Evans Mortuary
AUG
15
Service
01:00 PM
Evans Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
(865) 354-2600
