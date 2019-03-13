|
|
James Lloyd "Bill" Scruggs
Knoxville, TN
James Lloyd "Bill" Scruggs, 95, died March 11, 2019 at Park West Hospital. He was born May 14, 1923 in Knoxville. His father, Lloyd Calloway Scruggs, a Knoxville fireman, died fighting a fire in 1926. Mr. Scruggs was also preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Nannie Beets Scruggs Hodges; step-father, Charles B. Hodges; brother, Arthur C. Hodges; and sister, Carolyn A. Hodges, all of Knoxville. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Helen Louise Moore Scruggs; son, James Taylor "Jim" Scruggs (wife, Pat) of Alcoa; daughter, Sheila Louise Scruggs Fuqua (husband, Bill) of Knoxville; granddaughters, Elizabeth Scruggs Coffield (husband, Jonathan) and Jennifer Scruggs McMurray, both of Maryville; great-granddaughters ,Mattie Erwin, Marley McMurray, and Evans Coffield; sisters-in-law, Peggy Mixon Moore, Lexington, KY, Faye Julian Hodges, Knoxville; several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews; and one great-great niece. Mr. Scruggs was an outstanding athlete at Young High School, lettering in football, basketball, baseball, and track. He declined multiple college scholarship offers in order to enlist in the U. S. Army following high school graduation. He served from 1943 to 1945 as a member of L Company, 347th Infantry, participating in the Battle of the Bulge and was awarded several medals, including the Bronze Star, and reached the rank of Technical Sergeant. Mr. Scruggs had a 47-year career in sales with Chapman Drug Company, winning many awards for his outstanding salesmanship. Mr. Scruggs was devoted to his family and enjoyed travel, beach vacations, and many adventures with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed playing golf and supporting the Tennessee Volunteers. He was a long-time member of South Knoxville Baptist Church, where he sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, was a deacon, trustee, and served in many other capacities. After moving to NHC Assisted Living Farragut, Mr. Scruggs transferred his letter of membership to West Hills Baptist Church. He was a lifetime member of Oriental Lodge No. 453 F&AM, as well as Scottish Rite. Family will receive friends Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy. Knoxville, Tennessee 37920, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm. Rev. Drew Prince to officiate. Military Honors by East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard. Interment will be private at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, you may make contributions to West Hills Baptist Church, 409 North Winston Road, Knoxville, TN 37909, or the . Online condolences may be made at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019