James Long
Knoxville - James Earl Long passed away peacefully July 31, 2020. Jim was born and raised in Knoxville and had many childhood friends whom he stayed in contact with but the most beloved friend of all and constant companion was Margaret (Peggy) DiPalo. He was preceded in death by wife Diana Long, parents Margaret Ellen and Hobert Long, sister Carol Darden, niece and nephew Vicki Renae and Ricky Allen Darden. Jim is survived by son Christopher Long (Karen), son Joshua Long, sister Dorothy (Dottie) Tucker (Lamar), nephew Jason Lamar Tucker and niece Julia Keck Price (John) and children Willa, Emmaline, Jack and Shepherd. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
.