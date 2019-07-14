Services
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery
Sevierville, TN
James Louis Parrott Sr.

James Louis Parrott Sr. Obituary
James Louis Parrott, Sr.

Knoxville - James Louis Parrott, Sr., age 81, of Knoxville, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019. Member of New Christian Rest Missionary Baptist Church. Veteran of the U.S Army. Preceded in death by parents, John and Clara Parrott; and wife, Patsy Parrott. Survivors include brothers, Paul Parrott and Jack Parrott; children, daughter, Teresa Hatfield; son, James Parrott, Jr.; daughters, Oleta Sims and Angel Christian; step-son, John Williams; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be 11:00 am Monday, July 15, 2019, at Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Sevierville. Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 W Adair Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918. (865) 689-8888 www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 14, 2019
