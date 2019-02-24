Services
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
James Louis (Jay) VanDeusen Jr. Obituary
James Louis (Jay) Van Deusen Jr.

Knoxville, TN

James Louis (Jay) Van Deusen Jr., age 51 of Knoxville passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019.

Jay was a graduate of the University of Tennessee. He is preceded in death by his mother, Donna Van Deusen. He is survived by his father, James Louis (Jim) Van Deusen Sr. of Knoxville; sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathleen and Steve Kulpa of Nolensville, Debra and Mark Taylor of Knoxville; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 3rd with a Celebration of Life to follow at 3 p.m. at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with Rev. Dr. Robert Stelter officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , .

Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike is serving the Van Deusen family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Mar. 2, 2019
