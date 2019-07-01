Services
Kyker Funeral Homes
113 West North Street
Sweetwater, TN 37874
(423) 337-5033
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
113 West North Street
Sweetwater, TN 37874
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
113 West North Street
Sweetwater, TN 37874
James "Jay" Love

James "Jay" Love Obituary
James "Jay" Love

Knoxville - James "Jay" Love, age 56, of Knoxville, formerly of Sweetwater, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center, Knoxville. He was of the Nazarene faith. Preceded in death by his father: James Robert "Jim" Love. Survivors include his mother: Mildred F. Love, of Sweetwater, brother and sister-in-law: Robert and Michelle Love, of Fulton, NY., uncle and aunts: Bryan and Sylvia Fleming, of Arlington, VA., Vinie "Jimmie" Foster, of Goldsboro, NC., several cousins. The family will receive friend on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00P.M. with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 P.M. in Kyker's Chapel. Interment 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday in the West View Cemetery. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 1, 2019
