Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Knoxville - James M. "Jim" Arnold, age 90 of Knoxville, passed away February 27, 2020. He was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church, an Army veteran of the Korean War and retired from Robertshaw. Jim was a devoted husband, father and a loving caregiver to many family members. Preceded in death by his parents, Madison and Ruby Arnold and six sisters. He is survived by his wife and sweetheart of 67 years, Dorothy Padgett Arnold and son, Doug and wife Connie Arnold. There will be a call at your convenience at Weaver Funeral Home, Sunday from 11:00 am until 4:00 pm. Family and friends will meet Monday at Berry Highland Memorial at 12:45 pm for a 1:00 pm graveside service. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
