James M. (Mike) Cusick
Seymour - James M. (Mike) Cusick, age 62 of Seymour, TN passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was of the Baptist Faith. Mike always had a big smile and never saw a stranger. He loved riding horses, playing guitar and cook outs with his family and friends. He was a heavy equipment operator for many years with VanTyler Construction and Jones Brothers. Mike loved working at Kennedy Auction Co. with his sister, Tanya; brother-in-law, Les; and best friend, Glen Birchfield. He loved meeting and talking to people. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Owens; father, Max E. Cusick; brothers, Eddie and Terry Cusick; grandparents, Aubrey and Lossie Cusick, Ada Williams, and Otha Williams; uncles, Don, Dan, AC and Sam Cusick; and aunts, Alverta Cusick, Barbara Jean Hansard, and Bertha Mount.
His survivors include: son, Andy Cusick; daughter, Michelle Loepp; mother, Peggy Cusick; sister, Tanya Kennedy and husband Leslie G.; cousin, Mitzi Brown; special nephew, Randall Kennedy (little brother); longtime girlfriend, Carolyn Delius and her two children, Brittany Delius and Chris Lonas; and grandchildren, Addie Cusick and Cody, and McKayla Andrews, aunts Martha Hobby, Lois Bridges, Shirley Caughorn, Theo Bridges and husband David.
Special thank you to longtime best friend, Glen Birchfield and friends, Ray and Donna Houser. Also, a special thank you to Dr. Wayne Stuart, Dr. Pearman; and staff at U.T. Palliative Care, Christine and Robin.
Funeral service 3 PM Sunday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel. Interment 11 AM Monday at Cusick Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1-3 PM Sunday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865 (577-2807). Online condolences may be made at
(www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 18, 2019