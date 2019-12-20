|
|
James M. Scott
Knoxville - James M. Scott, age 86, of Knoxville, passed away at home on December 19, 2019. He attended Grace Seventh Day Adventist Church and retired from the Knoxville News Sentinel Circulation Department.
He is preceded in death by his parents, J. Fred and Dora Lou Scott; two brothers, Bud and Jack Scott; sister, Mary Scott Jones; and son, Bryan Scott.
He is survived by his wife Barbara Scott; daughter, Sheri Hill (Devon); and granddaughters, Katie and Jordan Hill; as well as several nephews and one niece.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel with a Funeral Service to follow with Pastors Matthew Tinkham and David Brass officiating. Interment will be private at Highland Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jim's name may be made to www.secondharvestetn.org c/o Food For Kids for Claiborne County. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019