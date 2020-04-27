Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Resources
More Obituaries for James Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James M. Wright Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James M. Wright Sr. Obituary
James M. Wright, Sr.

Knoxville - James M. Wright, Sr., of Knoxville TN and Catawba VA, passed away April 22, 2020. Born Feb. 21, 1938 to the late Frank and Rosetta Wright. Preceded in death by brother, Carl and sister, Lucille. Survived by wife, Darlene Justice; children, Monty, Jason, Benee and Andrew, brothers, Fred and Bruce; sister, Iris and eleven grandkids. BS in Civil Engr. from VA Tech, 1960 and Master Degree from Univ. of Tenn. in Water Resources Engineering. Active interests in his church, Boy Scouts, Toastmasters and genealogy. Private burial beside his beloved mother at Hall Cemetery, Catawba, VA on Thursday, April 30, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service at Washington Pike UMC in Knoxville will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Berry Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -