James M. Wright, Sr.
Knoxville - James M. Wright, Sr., of Knoxville TN and Catawba VA, passed away April 22, 2020. Born Feb. 21, 1938 to the late Frank and Rosetta Wright. Preceded in death by brother, Carl and sister, Lucille. Survived by wife, Darlene Justice; children, Monty, Jason, Benee and Andrew, brothers, Fred and Bruce; sister, Iris and eleven grandkids. BS in Civil Engr. from VA Tech, 1960 and Master Degree from Univ. of Tenn. in Water Resources Engineering. Active interests in his church, Boy Scouts, Toastmasters and genealogy. Private burial beside his beloved mother at Hall Cemetery, Catawba, VA on Thursday, April 30, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service at Washington Pike UMC in Knoxville will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2020