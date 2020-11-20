James Mack Edds
Maryville - Age 89, went to be with the Lord and his family Friday, November 20, 2020 at Bradley Health and Rehabilitation Center of Cleveland, TN where he spent the last year. James was of the Baptist faith. He retired from Alcoa Aluminum Company after 30 plus years of service and was a member of the 25-year club. He was a member of the Masonic Order F & AM. James loved fishing so much and was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Lettie Edds; son, Jerry Edds. Survived by his wife, Cleva Helen Edds; daughter, Patricia Fields (David); grandchildren, Susan and James Morgan of Athens, David and Cyndi of Cleveland, James and Casey of Cleveland; great-grandchildren, Clayton and Melodey Fields of Cleveland, Daniel and Ashley Fields of Cleveland, Katheron Fields of Cleveland, Tyler and Nicole Morgan of Chattanooga, Brady Stewart of Cleveland; Addilyn Fields of Cleveland; and soon to be great-great-grandson, Daniel David Fields Jr. Family and friends will assemble at 3:00 PM for graveside service and interment on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
