James "Jimbo" Madden
James "Jimbo" Madden (born on March 8, 1941, in Edinburgh, Scotland) passed away Sunday, March 15th, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM. He was a veteran of the Royal Navy and moved to the U.S. in 1981. He spent most of his career as a country club manager. He was an avid golfer. Throughout his life, he enjoyed making everyone that he met feel special. He enjoyed life to the fullest and had no fear of any activity or situation.
Jimbo and family are very appreciative of his caregivers Dana and Jaime. He leaves behind four children, Suzanne (Suzie) Clay, Andrea Houk, Peter Madden, and Paul Madden.
His family in the UK is planning a private ceremony.
Donations can be made on behalf of Jimbo to the .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020