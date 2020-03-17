Resources
More Obituaries for James Madden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jimbo" Madden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Jimbo" Madden Obituary
James "Jimbo" Madden

James "Jimbo" Madden (born on March 8, 1941, in Edinburgh, Scotland) passed away Sunday, March 15th, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM. He was a veteran of the Royal Navy and moved to the U.S. in 1981. He spent most of his career as a country club manager. He was an avid golfer. Throughout his life, he enjoyed making everyone that he met feel special. He enjoyed life to the fullest and had no fear of any activity or situation.

Jimbo and family are very appreciative of his caregivers Dana and Jaime. He leaves behind four children, Suzanne (Suzie) Clay, Andrea Houk, Peter Madden, and Paul Madden.

His family in the UK is planning a private ceremony.

Donations can be made on behalf of Jimbo to the .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -