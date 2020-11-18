James Merritt
Knoxville - James Merritt - age 92 of Knoxville passed away on Monday, November 16 2020. He was a Halls High school Graduate, attended Draughn Business College, and served in the US Army during the Korean War. Jim and his wife Nancy have been married 63 years and attended Central Baptist Bearden Church. He retired from KUB electric meter department after 42 years of service, was a 50 year Mason, and a deacon at Central Baptist Church Bearden. Jim was preceded in death by his parents James and Gladys Merritt, brother Dennis C. Merritt. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Nancy Clapp Merritt, sons Mark Merritt (Janet) and Brian Merritt; sister, Carolyn Rogers; brother, David Merritt (Barbara), and many extended family and friends. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 20th at 11am with Rev. Mark Moreland officiating. Due to Covid guidelines the family will speak to friends following the graveside service. The service will be live-streamed on the Rose Mann Facebook page. Online condolences at www.rosemortuary.com