James (Jim) Michael Caughorn
Knoxville - James (Jim) Michael Caughorn, 73, of Knoxville, TN passed away on March 14, 2020.
He was the only child of Ollie & Norma Wright Caughorn, born prematurely and a miraculous survivor of a 6 month hospitalization. Sadly, shortly after, his father Ollie died in a work related accident which brought him back to Knoxville where he lived with his beloved Aunt Opal Claiborne while his mother continued to work in Washington DC. He attended schools in South Knoxville before moving back to the DC area and attending Hammond High School in Alexandria, VA, and then back with hopes to join his classmates at South High but finishing at Central High 1965 in Knoxville. He attended The University of Tennessee- a VFL loved watching his beloved Vols play football!
In 1968 he married Patricia Anne McCarthy and they had two children: James Michael Caughorn, Jr & Kelly Marie Caughorn (McCarthy).
Jim was a serial entrepreneur and owned and operated many businesses. His entrepreneurial spirit eventually returned him to Knoxville in 1983 where he met Debbie Billings who became his partner in life and business. Together they co-founded Graphic Creations in 1987 which was acquired by his son in 2018.
Jim was an avid pilot and flight instructor at the Island Home Airport and achieved his dream by building a home in the Island Home neighborhood where he lived as a child and could watch the planes take off and land from his deck.
Jim was known for happy hours on Cumberland Avenue at The Copper Cellar and The Half Barrel where he made lifetime friends. He also spent a decade boating on Norris Lake with another special group of lifelong friends. In April 2017 Jim retired to Celebration, Florida where his daughter Kelly and many grandchildren live. Naturally, Jim made many new beloved friends and found his Florida happy hour spots at the Bohemian Hotel & The Celebration Town Tavern. He was blessed with friendship and wanted to give everyone a thumbs up and cheers.
He truly lived the saying- "skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming "Wow! What a Ride!"
He died peacefully on March 14, 2020 with Jim, Kelly, Debbie & Patti at his side.
There will be a celebration of his life in Knoxville & in Celebration Florida. Date, time location will be announced at a later date (thanks to the Coronavirus shut down).
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2020