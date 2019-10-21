Services
Knoxville - James Michael "Mike" Greenwood age 71 of Knoxville passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his home. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the U. S. Army. Mike was a 50 year member of the Avery Masonic Lodge #593 F & AM. Preceded in death by his parents, James and Odean George Greenwood; brother, George Greenwood, and sister, Allouise Tourloukis. Survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Aaron and Rebecca Greenwood of Knoxville; grandchildren, Hannah, William and Matthew Greenwood; sisters, Barbara Reynolds (Wayland) of Wilmington, NC and Carol Mourfield of Columbia City, IN; brother, Tommy Greenwood of Columbia City, IN; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 24th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Phil Nordstrom officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 9:30 Friday morning and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for 10 a.m. graveside services. Military honors will be conducted by the Loudon Co. Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
