James Michael Pullin
Knoxville, TN
James Michael Pullin passed to Spirit on March 22, 2019, with the love of his life by his side.
Mike was born in Lawrenceburg, TN on October 10, 1953. He grew up fishing and hunting in Norris and graduated from Red Bank High School in Chattanooga. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1972-1976. Mike loved all UT sports. He was co-owner of the legendary Cumberland Tap Room and worked at Sears for ten years.
Mike is preceded in death by his beloved father, James Donald Pullin.
Mike is survived by his true love, Trudi; mother, Peggy White; brother, Doug Pullin and his family; sister and brother-in-law, Penny and Larry Lewis; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Jessie Tipton; step mother, Sandy Pullin and her children and their families; several adored nieces and nephews and their families; and many loving cousins.
A celebration of Mike's life will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Ijams Nature Center in the Visitor Center multi-purpose room, 2915 Island Home Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37920, www.ijams.org.
Special gratitude is extended to Williamsburg Villas caregivers, Christa, Loretta, Sara, and Lexie and nurses; Smoky Mountain Hospice staff, Kristi, Desiree, Dr. Davidson, Danny, Trish, and Jamye for their loving care for Mike; the staff at Island Home Park and Berry Funeral Home.
"Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid. Do not be discouraged. For the Lord, Your God, will be with you wherever you go." Joshua 1:9
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019