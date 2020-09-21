1/1
James Michael "Mike" Rakes
1950 - 2020
James Michael "Mike" Rakes

Greenwood, SC - James Michael Rakes, 70, widower of Joyce Evelyn "Andrew" Rakes passed away on September 20th, 2020 at Self Regional Hospital. He was born July 4th, 1950 in Fayetteville, AR to the late James and Jean Rakes.

Mike spent 30+ years in operations in the retail industry including Otasco and Walmart, where he relocated and traveled throughout the U.S. for his career. When he retired in 2005, he opened HomeSafe Southeast in Greenwood, SC. Mike had been a resident of Greenwood for the last 30 years and was a member of First Baptist Church. He was a generous, devoted, compassionate and thoughtful father/father-in-law, grandfather, son/son-in-law, brother/brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend and he will be sorely missed.

He leaves behind a son, Spencer Rakes and wife Carie, grandson Will and granddaughter Ashley all of Knoxville, TN. He is survived by a brother, Steve Rakes and wife Sherry of North Little Rock, AR as well as his mother and father- in-law Frances and Lloyd Andrew of Greenwood, SC. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. We want to thank Anne Mays Clinkscales for being a loving friend and companion in later years.

There will be a private funeral service held with Dr. Tony Hopkins of First Baptist Church officiating at Oakbrook Memorial Park. A recording of the service will be available on Friday and can be viewed by visiting the Tribute Wall on Mike's Obituary Page at www.blythfuneralhome.com for those not in attendance due to Covid safety.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Baptist Church, 722 Grace Street, Greenwood, SC 29649.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Rakes family.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
