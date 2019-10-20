|
|
James Millner (Jim) Overbey
Knoxville - OVERBEY, JAMES MILLNER (JIM) - Surrounded by family, James Millner Overbey passed away peacefully on the afternoon of October 19th, 2019 in Knoxville, TN at the age of 86. He was born in Danville, Virginia on March 27th, 1933. Jim was eternally grateful to his parents, Daniel Alonzo and Rebecca Millner Overbey, for their support, guidance and love throughout their lives.
He graduated from Hampton-Sydney College with a B.S. in 1955. He truly enjoyed playing football and running track at Hampton-Sidney. Jim was President of Chi Phi fraternity, elected to ?micron Delta Kappa, Chi Beta Theta, and many student body offices. He was honored to be in Who's Who among Students in American Colleges and Universities. Furthering his education, Jim graduated from The University of Virginia's Darden School with an MBA in 1959. In between, Jim was serving with the State Department in an Army intelligence group during the Cold War, making him a military veteran. On July 5th, 1958, Jim had what he described as the "best day of my life" when he married Eleanora Asfordby Driver, or as he called her "Lovey". After graduate school, he was employed by Exxon for 13 years and was the District Manager for Tennessee when resigned so that he and his family could remain in Knoxville.
Jim truly appreciated the people and many benefits of living in the Knoxville area. Lovey taught at The University of Tennessee for 27 years, and Jim was President and later Chairman of the Board at Kimball's Jewelers. Because of his love of family and the people of Knoxville, Jim served with relentless dedication as Chairman of the YMCA, The WestTown Merchants Association, President of the Rotary Club of Knoxville, and the Downtown Association which originated the idea of the 1982 World's Fair coming to Knoxville. In fact, he was an honorary member of the Board of Directors of the 1982 World's Fair. Jim was also on the Board at the Webb School of Knoxville, the Knoxville Racquet Club, the Knoxville Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Chamber of Commerce, Junior Achievement, the Teen Board of Knoxville, and the Greater Knoxville Interclub Swimming Association. From 1969 until their deaths, Jim and Lovey attended the Church of the Ascension.
Jim and Lovey started their marriage with a long trip through Europe. During their lives together, Jim and Lovey took many trips and cruises where they met a lot of good friends along the way. While Jim's family and friends were always first, he certainly loved the sport of football at all levels.
Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife Eleanora, his brother Dan, Dan's wife Barbara, his Sister in Law Nancy Driver, and his parents Daniel Alonzo and Rebecca Millner Overbey.
Jim is survived by his son Dr. Warren McLeod Overbey and wife Caryn Hoskins Overbey of Charlotte, NC as well as their children Elizabeth Carlisle Overbey with husband Evan Dryden Babcock and Caroline McLeod Overbey Abelson with husband Daniel Scott Abelson. Jim is survived by his son Daniel Driver Overbey (Danny) and wife Kim Bittle Overbey of Knoxville, TN as well as their son Daniel Bittle Overbey. Jim is survived by his son James Millner Overbey Jr. (Jamie) and wife Katherine Hutchinson Graves Overbey of Cincinnati, OH and their three children, Juliana Hutchinson Overbey, Prescott Beatty Overbey and Katherine Millner Overbey. Jim is also survived by his Brother in Law Wilmer H. Driver Jr. (Bill) and nieces and nephews, J. William Overbey, Susan O. Davidson, Rebecca W. Overbey, Nancy D. Reynolds, Penny D. Lackey, Sarah D. Jenkins. In addition, Jim is both preceded in death and survived by many other very dear relatives of his extended family.
For those interested in assisting the fine organizations in Knoxville, and in lieu of flowers, please consider The Overbey Family Learning Center at the Webb School of Knoxville, The Rotary Foundation, the Church of the Ascension or the .
A celebration of Jim's life will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday October 23rd, 2019 at The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 800 S. Northshore Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919. The family will receive friends following the service in the Church Fellowship Hall. Family is invited to the interment ceremony to follow at 1:00 pm at Highland Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. www.rosemortuary.com
May God bless you, as he blessed Jim.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019