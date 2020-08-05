1/1
James "Jim" Moore
James "Jim" Moore

Clinton - James "Jim" Elliott Moore, age 77, of Clinton, TN passed away at his home Tuesday, August 4th 2020. Jim was born in Knoxville, TN, attended East High School, played college football at Tennessee Tech and acquired his Masters degree in Mathematics at South Carolina University. He married his high school sweetheart Marlene Kay Bagwell. Jim was a smart, funny, driven man. He and his wife Marlene were long time members of the United Memorial Methodist Church in Clinton. Jim was an avid Tennessee football fan and enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and mentoring young people as a teacher, coach and youth counselor. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Elise Dickson Moore; sisters, Betty Jo Hartley and Patsy Ruth Dennis; brother, Harry Moore.

Survived by:

Children……………. Richard Moore, wife Mary Helen of Knoxville

Melissa Moore Warshaw husband Jay of NC

Grandchildren…….Steven Warshaw, Caroline Warshaw, Andrew Warshaw,

Joseph Moore and Ashley Kate Moore

Brother……………..David Moore, wife Linda of Clinton

Several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 1-3PM at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with funeral service to follow in the chapel. Graveside will be held at Grandview Memorial Garden following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the United Memorial Methodist Church, 323 N. Main Street, Clinton, TN 37716. www.holleygamble.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
