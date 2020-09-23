James O'dell Bennett



James O'dell Bennett, age 70, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, while surrounded by his wife and daughters. James was the son of James Earl Bennett and Dorothy Leab Bennett. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Heiskell and a retired Safety Officer. James loved to travel with his wife and watch his grandchildren play sports. He was a collector, enjoyed hunting, and led the choir at church, where he also served as deacon. He loved camping, and always looked forward to the annual Fall Creek Falls camping trip. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother John Michael Bennett and his grandson Job Warren Arnold.



James is survived by his wife of 51 years Brenda Bennett, his daughters Janet (Kevin) Bryant, Christie (Steve) Bethel, Amanda (Daniel) Arnold, grandchildren Caleb Bethel, Sarah Bethel, Abigail Bethel, Daniel Bethel, James Bryant, Jude Arnold, Nathan Arnold, David Bryant, sister Janice Bennett, several nieces and nephews, and many loyal friends.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Calvary Baptist Church of Heiskell, 1902 Raccoon Valley Road NW, Heiskell, TN., 37754. In lieu of flowers, please send live or potted plants or make a monetary donation to Calvary Baptist Church.



James wanted everyone to feel welcome and invited, however, the family understands if friends and church family are unable to attend for health reasons or just staying well in the presence of a pandemic. Wearing a mask is encouraged for safety, but not required.



Woodhaven Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. James Bennett.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store