James O. Miner
Sevierville - James O. Miner age 93 of Sevierville passed away Thursday January 9, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Margaret and Ted Miner, his brothers, Charles and William Minor and his son Mike Miner.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Vivian Robertson Miner, two grandchildren, Ashley Miner and John Miner, his daughter-in-law, Randa Miner, several nieces and nephews, God Daughter, Jan Adam, God Son, Devin Koester and a special sister-in-law, Ruth Robertson.
Jim grew up in Mentor, Ohio and went to Mentor High School where he is in their Sports Hall of Fame twice. He is in as an all around athlete and as a member of the team that was not scored upon. Upon graduation, he went into the Army and fought with the 781st Tank Battalion in France, Germany and Austria, earning three major battle stars for the Rhineland, Ardennes-Alsace and Central Europe. When discharged, he entered the University of Tennessee on a football scholarship. He had offers from Ohio State and several other schools. He played under General Neyland for four years, 1946, 1947, 1948, and 1949. While at UT, he was a member of the Student Council, president of the UT Letterman's Club, Student Representative to the Athletic Board, member of Sigma Nu and a member of Omicron Delta Kappa (national leadership fraternity). It was while at UT he met and married Vivian Robertson Miner (the prettiest girl he ever saw). During his recruitment to Tennessee, General Neyland's assistant told him "if you come to Tennessee, you will meet and marry a Southern girl and never will go back up North". Jim and Vivian were married in 1950 and had a wonderful life together for 69 years. After graduation from UT, he reentered the Army through the Reserve program. He was retired from the S.C. Johnson Company and being a partner in three businesses in Sevierville. He spent 32 years in the Army Reserves in many assignments. He was a company commander for seven years and commanded the 844th Combat Engineer Battalion for four years. He was the Commandant of the 3292 USAR School for four years and had other major assignments. During his assignment to the 844th, his battalion was selected, by the commander of the 18th Airborne Corps, to perform its summer training at Fort Bragg. This was a most pleasant association. He retired as a full Colonel. Jim was a Methodist (married in the First United Methodist Church in Sevierville) and was active in his church and held committee assignments. He was president of the Lions Club and also Zone Chairman. He was a member of Sevierville's first zoning board and was active in the Boy Scouts. He enjoyed watching the accomplishments of his wife, Vivian and son, Mike. He and Vivian enjoyed life traveling abroad and here in the states. They enjoyed trips to many foreign countries. Jim enjoyed his family, his home, and "just hanging out together with Vivian".
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church Building Fund, 214 Cedar Street, Sevierville, TN 37862.
The family will receive friends from 4-6PM Tuesday and 10-11AM Wednesday at Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Funeral service will be 11AM Wednesday in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Lambert officiating. Interment will follow in Shiloh Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
