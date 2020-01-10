|
James Ogle
Knoxville - James Keith Ogle, 72, is reunited in Heaven with his loving parents, Bruce and Katherine Ogle and his precious granddaughter, Brennan Grace Ogle. He lost the fight against Alzheimer's disease and died peacefully at home on Thursday, January 9th. His family has loved and supported him throughout this years-long battle.
As young boys, Jim and his sidekicks patrolled the woods and fields of Lonas Road with their trusty Roy Rogers six-shooters keeping the neighborhood safe from any "bad guys". His nickname "Cowboy Jim" followed him for many years.
After he received his first bicycle, Jim worked a newspaper route, delivered groceries from his parents market and raced with his buddies down the long hills of Lonas Road. These childhood activities paved the way for Jim's future careers.
Jim operated Ogles Market and Deli until 1987 at which time he followed his father, Bruce and brother, Bill as a residential contractor. He constructed numerous residences and townhouses in west Knoxville. Jim and older brothers, Jack and Bill purchased Atomic Speedway (1977) and Smokey Mtn. Raceway (1979), operating both tracks for more than 20 years. Jim was in charge of concessions, flagman as needed, banker and even raced a little. Jim was the glue that held all racetrack operations together.
Jim was a man of deep faith who studied his Bible daily until the onset of Alzheimer's disease. He was a member of Bearden United Methodist Church. Jim was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be forever loved and missed. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Katherine, brother, Bill, granddaughter, Brennan and nephew, Tucky Hayes, III.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Lynn, sons, Jason and James (Susan) Ogle, grandchildren, Colin and Blake Ogle; siblings, Bruce Ogle, Jack (Norma) Ogle, Mary (Melvin) Pierce, Martha (Vance) Burkey, Shirley (Bob) Cook, Becky (Danny) Kelley, Virginia (Norman) Swain; brothers-in-law, David (Jewel) DeBusk, John (Wendy) DeBusk, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
We are forever grateful for the many wonderful doctors who supported and treated Jim throughout his struggle with Alzheimer's. We are especially thankful for the care and support of UT Palliative and Hospice Care.
The family will receive friends on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37919, from 3:00pm to 5:00pm followed by a Celebration of Life at 5:00pm. The Rev Phil Rains will conduct the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's of Tennessee at www.alztennessee.org. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020