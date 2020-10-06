1/1
James Ola Rowans Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Ola Rowans, Sr.

James Ola Rowans, Sr. took his final flight to his eternal home, Sunday, October 4, 2020 peacefully at home. He began his earthly journey on May 1,1941 in Vonore, Tennessee. He was the younger of two children born to the late James Henry Rowans and Viola Burris Rowans; sister, Mary Kathryn Rowans Blair also precedes him in death.

Jimmy was a member of the 1959 graduating class of Halls High School in Alcoa, Tennessee. He retired from the United States Army achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant. Additionally, he was a retired Teamster working at the Oak Ridge National Laboratories.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Shirley Rowans; daughter, Sherese (Rashan) Jordan; son, James Ola Rowans, Jr.; grandsons, Aaquil Rowans of Houston, Texas, Elder JaShaun Rowans of Nashville, Tennessee, Amir Rowans and James Ola Rowans III; granddaughter, JaNiyah Rowans; great grandson, True Rowans; great granddaughter, Amor Rowans; aunt, Willie Everette of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; uncle, Paul Burris of Augusta, Georgia; nephews, Gregory Gene (Laura) Blair, of Newport, Tennessee and James Blair; niece, Traci (John) Clark; and a host of relatives and friends.

Open visitation, 1:00p.m.- 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Jarnigan & Son Mortuary.

Family and Friends will assemble at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E. Governor John Sevier Hwy at 11:15 AM, Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Graveside Service 11:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hospice Promise Foundation at 4435 Valley View Drive, suite 104, Knoxville, TN 37917.

Graveside Service will be streamed live on Jarnigan & Son Youtube channel.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY www.jarnigansmortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jarnigan & Son Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved