James Ola Rowans, Sr.
James Ola Rowans, Sr. took his final flight to his eternal home, Sunday, October 4, 2020 peacefully at home. He began his earthly journey on May 1,1941 in Vonore, Tennessee. He was the younger of two children born to the late James Henry Rowans and Viola Burris Rowans; sister, Mary Kathryn Rowans Blair also precedes him in death.
Jimmy was a member of the 1959 graduating class of Halls High School in Alcoa, Tennessee. He retired from the United States Army achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant. Additionally, he was a retired Teamster working at the Oak Ridge National Laboratories.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Shirley Rowans; daughter, Sherese (Rashan) Jordan; son, James Ola Rowans, Jr.; grandsons, Aaquil Rowans of Houston, Texas, Elder JaShaun Rowans of Nashville, Tennessee, Amir Rowans and James Ola Rowans III; granddaughter, JaNiyah Rowans; great grandson, True Rowans; great granddaughter, Amor Rowans; aunt, Willie Everette of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; uncle, Paul Burris of Augusta, Georgia; nephews, Gregory Gene (Laura) Blair, of Newport, Tennessee and James Blair; niece, Traci (John) Clark; and a host of relatives and friends.
