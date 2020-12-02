1/1
James Oscar "Jimmy" Kennedy Jr.
James "Jimmy" Oscar Kennedy Jr.

Knoxville - James Oscar Kennedy Jr. "Jimmy"- age 67 of Knoxville, TN, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020.

James was a long time employee of Suntrust Bank.

He later worked for Open Arms Care, touching the lives of individuals with special needs.

Member of Trinity Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Preceded in death by: parents, James Oscar Kennedy Sr. and Elvina Melinda Jackson Kennedy; sisters, Marilyn Kennedy Flowers and Jacqueline Kennedy Cash; and many beloved cousins.

Survived by: brother, Michael Kennedy; children, Chris (Renee) Kennedy, Carmen Kennedy, Jeremy Ensley, Courtney Kennedy and stepdaughters, Taylor Morrow and Kennedi Tyler; 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; and a host of beloved cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, close friends and church members.

Open visitation 11:00-8:00p.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Jarnigan's Chapel; family, 2:00- 2:30 p.m., funeral service, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020, Pastor Bryant Stewart, Officiating.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
