James "Jimmy" Oscar Kennedy Jr.Knoxville - James Oscar Kennedy Jr. "Jimmy"- age 67 of Knoxville, TN, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020.James was a long time employee of Suntrust Bank.He later worked for Open Arms Care, touching the lives of individuals with special needs.Member of Trinity Seventh Day Adventist Church.Preceded in death by: parents, James Oscar Kennedy Sr. and Elvina Melinda Jackson Kennedy; sisters, Marilyn Kennedy Flowers and Jacqueline Kennedy Cash; and many beloved cousins.Survived by: brother, Michael Kennedy; children, Chris (Renee) Kennedy, Carmen Kennedy, Jeremy Ensley, Courtney Kennedy and stepdaughters, Taylor Morrow and Kennedi Tyler; 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; and a host of beloved cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, close friends and church members.Open visitation 11:00-8:00p.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Jarnigan's Chapel; family, 2:00- 2:30 p.m., funeral service, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020, Pastor Bryant Stewart, Officiating.Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY