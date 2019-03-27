|
James P. Hobbs
Seymour, TN
James Pierce "Pete" Hobbs, 67, passed away on Friday, March 22 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. He was born, June 4, 1951 in Wilmington, DE to Margaret and James Hobbs. He graduated from the University of Delaware in 1975 and enjoyed a long career at Sears Roebuck, Inc. He
married his beloved wife, Sharyn, in July 1983, becoming a father to his two daughters, Melissa Lubrano, 45 of Greensboro, MD and Alisha Hobbs Allen, 40, of Enterprise, AL. Pete enjoyed working in the yard of his home, nurturing his plants and
flowers and chatting with friends and neighbors. Pete was a loving doggy daddy to Fudgy and Tinker and many other
animals in his life. He is survived by his wife, Sharyn; his
devoted daughters, Melissa and Alisha; his delightful grandchildren, Warner, 18; Gracie, 16; Isaac, 14; Abby, 10; sister Wendy Steele and nephew, James Bruce Steele. Private family services were held. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial
donations be made to benefit the family C/O Melissa Lubrano 106 Kitteridge Ct, Greensboro, MD 2163. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019