James Pierce "Pete" Hobbs, 67, passed away on Friday, March 22 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. He was born, June 4, 1951 in Wilmington, DE to Margaret and James Hobbs. He graduated from the University of Delaware in 1975 and enjoyed a long career at Sears Roebuck, Inc. He

married his beloved wife, Sharyn, in July 1983, becoming a father to his two daughters, Melissa Lubrano, 45 of Greensboro, MD and Alisha Hobbs Allen, 40, of Enterprise, AL. Pete enjoyed working in the yard of his home, nurturing his plants and

flowers and chatting with friends and neighbors. Pete was a loving doggy daddy to Fudgy and Tinker and many other

animals in his life. He is survived by his wife, Sharyn; his

devoted daughters, Melissa and Alisha; his delightful grandchildren, Warner, 18; Gracie, 16; Isaac, 14; Abby, 10; sister Wendy Steele and nephew, James Bruce Steele. Private family services were held. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial

donations be made to benefit the family C/O Melissa Lubrano 106 Kitteridge Ct, Greensboro, MD 2163. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019
