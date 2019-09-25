|
Knoxville - James Denver Partin, 80, has been set free from the cruelty of dementia, and he is now home with his Savior, Jesus Christ. He is preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Doris Helen Roberts Partin, of Knoxville, TN; parents, Smith & Nannie Partin; brother, Rev. Horace Partin; sisters, Helen Partin & Faye Lindsay, all of Williamsburg, KY. He is survived by his daughter, Ronna Marie Partin (William Brady), of Knoxville, TN; brothers, Leon Partin (Carlee), Harold Dean (Janice), both of Williamsburg, KY; sisters, Shirley May Patterson of Lewisburg, WV, Ernestine Smith of Jacksonville, FL, Janice Sweet, and Vickie Lunsford (James) both of Corbin, KY; daughter-of-the-heart, Joy Record (Tony); granddaughters-of-the-heart, Jordan Record (James White), Rebecca Record, Kendell Grace Record (Jacob McMahan), Cynthia Brady, Heidi Brady (Blake Clark); great-grandchildren-of-the-heart, Coltin James White, Wendellynn Aeris White; a host of in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to The Pat Summitt Foundation — let's knock out dementia together! Please join us for a celebration of life at 8:00 pm Thursday, September 26 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with Rev. Marty Bramble and Rev. Jerry Walton officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45am, Friday, September 27 at Boston/Lot Cemetery Williamsburg, KY for interment at 11:00am. Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Thursday, September 26 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
