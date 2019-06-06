|
James Patrick Mertz
Hardin Valley - James Patrick Mertz, age 25, of Hardin Valley and formerly of Ewing, New Jersey, passed away suddenly on June 3, 2019. He was a fun and kind-hearted Christian son, brother and friend who was generous and hard working. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
James was preceded in death by his grandfather, George Howes Gribbin; grandmother, Helen Martha Gribbin; and great-grandmother, Marion Smith. He is survived and will be forever missed by his parents, Jonathan and Christine Mertz; brothers, Timmie Mertz (Jackie Fralick) and Alex Mertz; sister, Stephanie Mertz (T.J. Duke); grandparetns, Marty and Maryann Mertz; uncles Jeff Mertz and Chris Mertz; aunt, Sara Mertz; cousins, Christian and Trinity Mertz; and other extended family and many close friends.
The Funeral will be held at Rose Mortuary, Mann Heritage Chapel, 6200 Kingston Pike on Saturday, June 8th at 6:00pm, with Rev. Dr. Alan Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00-6:00 pm prior. The interment will be private. Online condolences may be placed at rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 6 to June 7, 2019