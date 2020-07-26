James Paul Boyd Jr.
Walland - James Paul Boyd Jr. 70 of Walland, TN and formerly of East Ridge, TN passed away Monday July 23, 2020. James was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and Former member of Carpenters Union. He retired from the US Postal Service after many years of service and was a disabled Veteran of the US Army. James was preceded in death by parents, James Paul and Jewell Swanson Boyd; sister, Judy Holder; and brother, Donnie Boyd. He is survived by wife, Donna Wein Boyd; sons, Michael and Matthew (Tracy) Boyd; grandchildren, Silas, Kellan, Cecilia, and Julietta; brothers- in- law and sisters- in- law, Linda Wein, Michael and Terry Wein, Thomas and Cathy Wein, Gregg Wein, Donna Potter Boyd, Mike and Marchell Holder and Michael's former wife Kali; and multiple nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass 11 AM Monday August 3, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Thomas O'Connell officiating. The family will receive friends 2-4 PM Sunday August 2, 2020 at Atchley Funeral Home Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865. (865-577-2807). Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com