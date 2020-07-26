1/1
James Paul Boyd Jr.
James Paul Boyd Jr.

Walland - James Paul Boyd Jr. 70 of Walland, TN and formerly of East Ridge, TN passed away Monday July 23, 2020. James was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and Former member of Carpenters Union. He retired from the US Postal Service after many years of service and was a disabled Veteran of the US Army. James was preceded in death by parents, James Paul and Jewell Swanson Boyd; sister, Judy Holder; and brother, Donnie Boyd. He is survived by wife, Donna Wein Boyd; sons, Michael and Matthew (Tracy) Boyd; grandchildren, Silas, Kellan, Cecilia, and Julietta; brothers- in- law and sisters- in- law, Linda Wein, Michael and Terry Wein, Thomas and Cathy Wein, Gregg Wein, Donna Potter Boyd, Mike and Marchell Holder and Michael's former wife Kali; and multiple nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass 11 AM Monday August 3, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Thomas O'Connell officiating. The family will receive friends 2-4 PM Sunday August 2, 2020 at Atchley Funeral Home Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865. (865-577-2807). Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 26 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
