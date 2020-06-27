James Pennington
James Pennington

Madisonville - PENNINGTON, JAMES EDWARD (JIM), age 57, of Madisonville, passed away Thursday morning, June 25, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. His proudest accomplishment was his work and the renovation of the Commerce Building and other commercial buildings in Knoxville. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Pennington. Survivors: mother, Barbara Pennington; Brother, Robert Pennington, Jr., of Madisonville; Nephews, Adam Pennington, his wife, Kristin, and their son, Griffin; Joey Pennington, his wife, Jordan, his daughter, Scarlet and his step-children, Annabella and Madison; Aunts and uncles, Bill and Sarah Orman, of Chattanooga, David Lee, of Lenoir City, Irad and Jean Lee, of Madisonville;

Special friends, Rick and Cathy Saunders, of Tellico Plains. The inurnment service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, July 11 in the columbarium at the First United Methodist Church of Madisonville. Rev. Braxton Cotton will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Building Fund of the First United Methodist Church of Madisonville. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.
