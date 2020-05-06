Services
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
7426 Asheville Highway
Knoxville, TN 37924
(865) 637-7955
Calling hours
Friday, May 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
James Perry Obituary
James Perry

Knoxville - James Scott Perry, age 56 of Knoxville, TN, passed away peacefully at home on the 4th of May 2020. Scott was a member of Stoney Point Baptist Church. Scott worked in construction for a number of years, his carpentry skills were second to none, but his specialty was doing masonry work, that's where his heart was.

When Scott crossed over into Eternity, he had waiting to greet him with open arms, his father, James E. Perry, Sr.

He leaves behind to cherish his loving memories, his loving mother, Mitzie J. Perry of Knoxville, TN; son, Joshua R . (Amber) Richards; Daughter, Amber (Joshua) Taylor, both of Knoxville, TN; brothers, James E. (Nicky) Perry, Jr., and Thomas K. (Rebecca) Perry; grandchildren, Maliah, Trinidy, Kimber, Kynslee, Kaden, and Kollin; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.

Due to the current state regulations, the family has chosen to have open calling hours at McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home, 7426 Asheville Highway, Knoxville, TN 37924 on May 8, 2020, from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm with a private funeral service to be held on May 9, 2020 at 11:00 am held at McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home. Services will be officiated by Scott's brothers, Thomas and James. Please show your love and support to the family by joining us for the live broadcast for Scott's funeral services on our funeral home Facebook page. Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreen.com.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 6 to May 8, 2020
