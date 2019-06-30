|
James Pierce Grooms (Jim)
Gatlinburg, TN - James Pierce Grooms (Jim) 78 of Gatlinburg, TN passed peacefully at home on Friday, June 21, 2019 after a brief illness.
Loved by many Jim was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather, business man and friend. Jim was born in Memphis, TN, attended Christian Brothers High School and graduated from Memphis State University. For nearly 50 years he worked for Mass Mutual Financial Group and ended his career as an Agent Emeritus. Eventually, Jim's love of the Smoky Mountains called him to Gatlinburg where he loved to attend St Mary's Catholic Church, hike the mountain trails and sit on his patio enjoying his view of the Great Smoky Mountain National Park with family & friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents James and Viola Grooms and leaves his wife of 38 years Delois Grooms, step sons John and Christopher Coradini, daughter Rosemary Grooms, grandchildren Amber Reid, Danielle Barton, Brittany Collins, Joel Coradini, Jonathon Coradini, Jacob Williams, Morgan Green, brother Tom Grooms, sister Emily Grooms and grandchild by affection Bailey Clark.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Appalachian Bear Rescue (appalachianbearrescue.org) a cause and organization dear to Jim.
A memorial service will be held in Gatlinburg, TN followed by a graveside service in Greenfield, TN. The services are being planned and the location, date and time will be published in the near future.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 30, 2019