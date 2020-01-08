|
James Pratt
Knoxville - James Willis Pratt - age 55 of Knoxville passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Jimmy was a devoted husband and father who was always there to help anyone in need. He will be missed by family and many, many friends. Preceded in death by mother, Margie L. Pratt; and sister, Sally Hester. Survived by loving wife of 32 years, Kim Pratt; children, Samantha (Joseph) Anderson, Jesse (Kelly) Pratt; grandchildren, Jacelynne, Jeremiah, and Keaton Pratt; father, James Pratt, Sr.; brother, David Pratt; and sisters, Tammy (Bill) Williams, Penny (Mark) Luttrell. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, January 10, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Pastor Buddy Garland officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:00 AM Saturday at the funeral home and proceed to Thorn Grove Cemetery for an 11:00 AM interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 871 Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37909. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020