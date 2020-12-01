James "Bud" Purdom Jr.Knoxville - James Thomas "Bud" Purdom Jr., age 48, of Knoxville passed away peacefully Sunday, November 29, 2020 after complications from kidney failure and strokes.Bud attended West High School and West End Academy. He was a former truck driver and dispatcher.Bud is preceded in death by his mother, Sue Purdom; grandmother, Ethel Chadwell.He is survived by his fiancé, Connie Martin and her family, father, James (Bud) Purdom Sr.; sister, Karen (Frank) Brummette; nephew, Sean Coleby Purdom; many other relatives and friends.The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday at Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike with a memorial service to follow at noon with Rev. Jerry Taylor and Rev. Todd Presley officiating.In lieu of flowers, a Go Fund Me account has been established to help with expenses.