James R. Allen
Knoxville - James Randy Allen went to rest in the arms of Jesus on March 18, 2020, at the age of 60 years.
A native of Elberton, Georgia, James moved with his family to the Knoxville area in 1964. He was a graduate of Holston High School, class of 1977. After high school, James attended the Knoxville Vocational and Technical School where he graduated in 1980.
After graduation, he started his digital engineering career at TSI in Morristown in 1980, where he was employed for 3 years. In 1989, he joined the Philips Consumer Electronics Corp. where he worked for ten years as a Senior Electronic Engineering Technician. In 1998, he joined Schneider Electric/Robertshaw as an Engineering Test Lab Supervisor and was employed with Online Development Inc. as a Product Engineer at the time of his passing.
James "Superman" Allen was an active volunteer in the Knoxville community. He was crowned the Prince of the Senior Companions Snowflake Ball in 2018 and was a Charter Member of the Knoxville East Lion Club. Faith was very important to him, and he was an active servant worker for the Lord. James served as the Former Youth Department President for Children of God Ministries Church of God in Christ, Faith Temple COGIC and the Church of God in Christ Knoxville District. He also served as the Church of God in Christ East Tennessee 2nd Jurisdictional AIM President.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Alice (nee Huggins); children: Austin (Erika), Jeremy, Marteko and Shireena (Jeremy); grandchildren: Kamani & Maliq Allen, Audrey Allen, and Jailynn & Jaliyah Weaver; parents: Elder James & Lorraine Allen; siblings: Kip (Gary), Larissa, Yolanda (Eric), Chris (Margarita) and Alphonso; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
James Allen will lie in repose in the William V. Powell, Jr., Memorial Chapel of Unity Mortuary on Friday, March 27, 2020, from 9 AM to 5 PM. The community is welcome to pay their respects. However, in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order, visitors will be limited to 10 individuals at a time. The Celebration of Life Service will follow at a later date.
Final arrangements are entrusted with integrity by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020