|
|
James R. Floyd II
Knoxville - James R Floyd II, age 44, of Knoxville, Tennessee went to his eternal home on Saturday, August 3, 2019. He laid down to take a nap and never woke up. Jim was employed by the Knoxville News Sentinel as a package handler. His first job was at Ailors Tree Service, which was owned and operated by his grandfather, Kenneth Ailor. Jim attended Central High School and obtained his GED in 1992. Jim enjoyed cooking, play station, muscle cars, knife throwing, and his son's cat, Shadow. He was always willing to help his friends and family. He was a loyal friend to all.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, James Millard Floyd and his favorite Aunt Lois Owens. He is survived by his mother, Colleen Ailor, his sister, Jennifer Floyd, and his beloved son, James R Floyd, III. He also leaves behind his grandmothers, Louise Twigger and Nancy Floyd, and his grandfather, Kenneth (Madgelene) Ailor, and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. And last, but not least, his beautiful, sweet girlfriend, Juanita Day.
Jim's Celebration of life service will be held at Knoxville House of Faith located at 116 Lovenia Avenue, Knoxville on Saturday August 17th; receiving of friends from 1-3pm with services from 3-4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the U.T. Credit Union in the account of Colleen Ailor for cremation expenses.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019