James "Jim" R. Hartley
Maryville, TN
James "Jim" R. Hartley was born in Butler, TN, on Feb. 6, 1923. He was raised on farms in Stoney Creek and then in Elizabethton during the Great Depression, where he learned to love plants and became a master problem-solver. Jim served in WWII as an aerial reconnaissance photographer in China, Burma and India from 1943 to 1946. He was subsequently the first of his family to complete college, thanks to the GI bill. Jim graduated from ETSU, briefly taught high school business courses, and then worked as a pharmaceutical salesman for 35 years. He moved to Knoxville in 1953, where he raised his three children with his first wife, Sally. Upon his retirement, Jim became a Shriner and spent countless days and hours shuttling children to hospitals specialized in treating burn victims and orthopaedic patients. He was a 33rd degree mason and member of the Scottish Rite Temple. He became Commander of the Legion of Honor at the Kerbela Temple in Knoxville. Jim further served as an elder at Fourth Presbyterian Church in Knoxville.
Jim was raised by Fletcher and Verda C. Hartley and grew up with his siblings Blaine, Jonathan, Kenneth, Beatrice, Ruth, Roby, Martin and Margaret. Jim is predeceased by his first wife, Sally Mace Hartley, and his second wife, Betty Jo Moore Hartley; his son James Daniel Hartley; his brothers Blaine Hartley and Jonathan Hartley; and his sister Beatrice Irvin. Jim is survived by his daughter Sylvia H. (Sissy) Caldwell and her husband Dan; his daughter Deborah H. (Debi) Springer and her husband Don; his grandchildren Katherine H. (Kate) Caldwell and Joseph D. (Joe) Caldwell; his sisters Ruth Howard and Margaret Kemp; and his brothers Kenneth, Roby and Martin Hartley.
Jim was cared for at the end of his life by the incredible teams at Asbury Place Assisted Living in Maryville and Blount Memorial Hospice; the family is immensely grateful for their care. Jim found joy in life no matter the difficulties he faced. He was the life of the party and inspired others to partake in his playfulness. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
The family will receive friends on Monday, March 11, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home in Maryville, and a Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, March 12, at 3:00 p.m. at New Providence Presbyterian Church in Maryville with the Rev. Dr. Emily Anderson officiating.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019