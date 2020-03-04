Services
Farrar Funeral Home
162 East Meeting Street
Dandridge, TN 37725
(865) 397-2711
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Farrar Funeral Home
162 East Meeting Street
Dandridge, TN 37725
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Underwood Cemetery
Kodak, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Catlett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Ray Catlett


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Ray Catlett Obituary
James Ray Catlett

Kodak - James Ray Catlett, age 71 of Kodak passed away March 3, 2020. He was a member of French Broad Valley Baptist Church and an Air Force veteran of Vietnam.

He is preceded in death by his father, James Henry Catlett and wife, Sandy Catlett.

James is survived by his son, Jamison Ray Catlett; daughter, Kimberly (partner Chris) Catlett; mother, Golda Cate Catlett; sister, Polly Adams; brother, Ronnie (Jullie) Catlett and several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other family.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Farrar Funeral Home Chapel in Dandridge. Graveside interment will be 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Underwood Cemetery in Kodak with Bill Underwood officiating.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, make donations to the cemetery fund at French Broad Valley Baptist Church.

Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge, 865-397-2711 www.farrarfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -