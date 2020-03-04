|
|
James Ray Catlett
Kodak - James Ray Catlett, age 71 of Kodak passed away March 3, 2020. He was a member of French Broad Valley Baptist Church and an Air Force veteran of Vietnam.
He is preceded in death by his father, James Henry Catlett and wife, Sandy Catlett.
James is survived by his son, Jamison Ray Catlett; daughter, Kimberly (partner Chris) Catlett; mother, Golda Cate Catlett; sister, Polly Adams; brother, Ronnie (Jullie) Catlett and several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other family.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Farrar Funeral Home Chapel in Dandridge. Graveside interment will be 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Underwood Cemetery in Kodak with Bill Underwood officiating.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, make donations to the cemetery fund at French Broad Valley Baptist Church.
Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge, 865-397-2711 www.farrarfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020