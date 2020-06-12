James "Harlan" Reagan
Gatlinburg - James "Harlan" Reagan, 99 of Gatlinburg, passed away June 12, 2020.
He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Gatlinburg, Sevier County School Board member, Gatlinburg City Commissioner, Board of Directors at First National Bank, Gatlinburg American Legion, US Army WWII Veteran, and owner of EL Reagan Furniture Shop.
He was preceded in death by his parents, EL and Martha Reagan; siblings, Clifford Loy Reagan, Sarah Allie Reagan, Flora Elizabeth Reagan, and Verla Hapic Reagan; daughters, Donna Schaller, and June Benson.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia "Gertie" Reagan; daughters, Patti and Lester Flynn, and Jerry Schaller; grandchildren, Buster and Cindy Flynn, Toby and Gina Flynn, Matt and Morgan Schaller, Mandy Brenton; great-grandchildren, Conner and Bryson Flynn, Brenna, Haley, Wilson, and John Flynn, Hudson and Beckham Brenton, McKinlee Schaller; and special friends, Karen King.
In lieu of flowers donations maybe made in honor of Harlan to First Baptist Church of Gatlinburg.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to UT Hospice for all they have done.
The family will be holding a private service for Harlan on their own. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 12 to Jun. 16, 2020.