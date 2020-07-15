James Reuben (J.R.) Keylon
Lenoir City - James Reuben (J.R.) Keylon, 86 of Lenoir City, passed away early Tuesday morning, July 14, 2020 at his home.
He was a native of Loudon County and was a son of the late Roy and Beatrice Haire Keylon. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Karen Keylon and Betty Burke and a step-daughter, Gwyn McCollister.
J.R. was of the Presbyterian faith. He attended Tennessee Wesleyan University and was associated with AT&T for 34 years serving as Service Manager with offices in Knoxville, Nashville and Maryville. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean and Vietnam wars and the Tennessee National Guard retiring after 34 years with rank of Colonel.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Keylon of Lenoir City; three son, Kelly Keylon of Marietta, GA, Kevin and Tracy Keylon of West Union, SC and Steve and Alicia McCollister of Sevierville; grandchildren, Heather, Grayson, Colin, Aliyah, Titus, Tyler, Kendyl and Kirby; and 4 brothers and spouses, Bill and Tolitha and David and Joyce all of Athens, Tommy and Diane Altavista, Kansas and Bob and Alberta of Soddy Daisy.
A funeral service will be conducted, 7:00 pm, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00-6:30 pm, Wednesday prior to the service. The committal service will be Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Chattanooga National Cemetery with full military honors provided by the U.S. Army.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Tribute, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
