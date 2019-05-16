|
|
James Richard "Dick" Jackson
Dandridge, TN
James Richard "Dick" Jackson, 89 years old, of Dandridge, TN (formerly Sylmar, CA) went to be with his beloved wife Irene on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 2:40 am in Knoxville, TN. Dick was born May 3, 1930 in Spelter, West Virginia, the son of Harry and Florence Jackson. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Charles, William, Robert, Harry and Howard Jackson and a granddaughter Amy Jackson Kent. Dick is survived by his loving sons, James Richard Jackson Jr. (Judy) of Logan, UT, Michael David Jackson (Sharon) of Spokane Valley, WA, Dean Victor Jackson (Peggy) and Mark Anthony Jackson (Terrie), of Dandridge, TN; 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. He married Irene Federonich on August 24, 1949 in Akron, OH. Our father joined the US Navy in 1948 while still in high school and was released from active duty in 1950. He was recalled to active duty during the Korean War and served until 1952. As a proud Navy veteran, he served aboard the USS Snohomish County (LST-1126) and greatly appreciated the opportunities to go to his ship's reunion and to visit the war memorials in Washington, DC provided by HonorAir Knoxville. He lived in West Virginia, Ohio, California and Tennessee at various times of his life. Dick (and Irene) devoted over 60 years of their personal time to youth sports from Sylmar Independent Baseball League (SIBL) in California to the Field of Dreams in Tennessee. He was named Mr. SIBL due to his countless hours (years) of support to youth baseball and helping to raise over a million dollars in addition to his knack of encouraging others to volunteer their knowledge, labor, equipment and supplies in support of youth baseball and other youth sports. At SIBL, Dick at various times served as the president, finance and publicity chairman, special events chairman, coach, umpire, game announcer and stocked the snack bar. He was instrumental in the founding of SIBL in California and then traveling to Tennessee to again be one of the founding fathers of the Field of Dreams youth baseball, softball and football complex located in Dandridge, Tennessee where again he assisted in its fund raising, construction, and snack bar duties and assisted in raising nearly a million tax free dollars along with others so that young boys and girls would have a place to experience the love and comradery youth sports offers. He easily touched the lives of thousands and thousands of young boys and girls during his 89 years of life, influencing them to succeed in life using youth sports as the vehicle to get them there. Our father instilled in his sons a love of baseball, sports and the outdoors (particularly hunting) as well a strong work ethic. He did so by example. He was most comfortable when he was around people and could talk to anyone. Our father never met a stranger in life. Dad retired from General Motors after more than 30 years and went on to create several successful businesses including family-run Christmas tree lots, DJS Strawberries, Pumpkin Patch and, for a period, providing split hickory firewood to the Dollywood Theme Park. He also wrote articles in the newspapers, numbering in the thousands, about sports, being sure to name as many young people as possible to highlight their achievements. He was active in community affairs and was a leader and president of several organizations. He was honored with many community service awards. Dad enjoyed watching his family play sports, attending local sports events, hunting with his sons, reading newspapers, horse racing and was thrilled to attend the Kentucky Derby. He fought hard in his long battle with dementia with the help of his family and friends. The family will receive friends at Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge, TN, Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 10 am. - 12 noon with services immediately following. Military Honors Service and burial will then be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 2642 East Highway 25 70, Dandridge, TN. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that you please send a contribution in his memory to: The Field of Dreams, C/O Town of Dandridge, PO Box 249, Dandridge, TN 37725-4621 or to the Sylmar Independent Baseball League (SIBL) C/O Joe Kirk, (Sponsorship Chairperson) P.O. Box 921894, Sylmar, CA 91392-1894. Include a memo: Dick & Irene Jackson Youth Foundation. Any funds raised will be used for young boys and girls needing financial assistance and a helping hand in the pursuit and pleasure of youth sports.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 16, 2019