Services
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
7426 Asheville Highway
Knoxville, TN 37924
(865) 637-7955
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
7426 Asheville Highway
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
1:45 PM
Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery
Townsend, TN
View Map
James Richard Sands, age 66 of Knoxville, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church and volunteered with Mobile Meals. James loved all types of music, but his favorite song was Amazing Grace. He was a loving person who never met a stranger. Preceded in death by his parents, Alberton and Willie Mae Sands. He is survived by several brothers, sisters, and lots of friends and extended family. Visitation will be held Tuesday at McCarty-Evergreen Funeral Home from 10 am -11:00 am with service to follow. Family and friends will reconvene at 1:45pm at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Townsend, TN for a 2:00 pm interment. Condolences are welcome at mccartyevergreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 26, 2019
