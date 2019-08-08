|
James Rimmer
Maryville - James W. Rimmer, age 95, passed away peacefully Sunday evening at Morning View Nursing Home. Mr, Rimmer was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Rice Rimmer, son, William Dennis Rimmer. He is survived by two brothers, Robert (Pat) Rimmer, Raymond (Linda) Rimmer; sisters, Blanche Kenley and Agnes Kirby as well as many nieces and nephews. James was a veteran of WWII where he earned several metals including the Purple Heart and the Combat Infantry Medal. He served in England during WWII and was among the survivors of Omaha Beach. He grew up in nearby Dandridge with his family. He loved to race cars and enjoyed Nascar. He ran a successful non-ferrous metal business for many years and took pride in the fact that his customers were well taken care of. He was a quiet man who lived a full life and loved his family. Receiving of friends will be Thursday, August 8th from 6-8 P.M. at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 1:00 P.M. Friday at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for a graveside service with Rev. Tony Collins officiating.
