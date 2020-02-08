|
|
James "Jimmy" Roberson
Lenoir City - James Michael "Jimmy" Roberson - age 71 of Lenoir City, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at his home. Jimmy was a member of Cave Creek Baptist Church. He served in the United States Army and was a retired truck driver. Jimmy was an old car enthusiast. Preceded in death by his mother, June Bird; father, Edward Roberson; brother, Eddie Childs; beloved family pet, Charlie Brown. Survived by his wife of 50 years, Connie Roberson; daughter, Jodi Rayfield; grandson, Bradley (Lisa) Rayfield; sister, Margaret Elaine Roberson; aunt, Coleen Hembree; sisters-in-law, Jo Ann Rogers and Barbara White nieces, Kim (Jason) Thompson, Kelly (Mike) Kelley and their daughters, Jocelyn and Morgan; along with many cousins. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday, February 10th, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Tony Thomas officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Tuesday morning and proceed to Cave Creek Cemetery for graveside services and interment. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020