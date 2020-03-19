|
|
James Robert Lay
Luttrell - James Robert Lay-age 66 of Luttrell, Tennessee (formerly of Winder, Georgia) passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at his home. Robert was a graduate of WBHS; class of 1971 moving to Knoxville, Tennessee a few years later making Tennessee his home. He was an automobile mechanic in the Luttrell area for many years and was well known in the area. He was preceded in death by his parents, James R. and Margaret lay; sisters, Glenda Ruskoski and Charlotte Lay; brother, Bryant Lay.
He is survived by his sister, Susan Lay Dubry of Merritt Island, Florida; a nephew, Michael House of Merritt Island, Florida; niece, Tiffany Sanders of Palm Bay, Florida and a great-nephew, Jakobie Sanders.
There are no services planned at this time. His cremains are being returned to his family cemetery in Georgia. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville, Tennessee.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020