James (Jim) Robert Miller
Knoxville, TN
James Robert Miller (Jim), age 88, born in Cut Bank, MT, most recently of Knoxville and formerly Lake Charles, LA. and Denver, CO., passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He was President of NorthWest KFC Franchisee Association for two terms and President of the National KFC Franchisees Association for one term. Jim was also a franchisee of Wendy's, Taco John's, and a member of Sertoma League.
He was preceded in death by parents, Elsie and Robert,
brothers, Ed and Wally, and sisters, Marilyn, Ardis, and Jeri. Jim is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Steven Miller and Sherry Hess, daughters and son-in-law, Charlene and Joe Oleinik, and Lena Miller. Jim is also survived by grandchildren, Brock Miller, Gabe Oleinik, Josh Oleinik, and Vlad Miller,
sister-in-law, Lori Miller, sister, Beryl Anderson, and many many nieces and nephews. A private interment will take place at Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Piegan Institute, PO Box 890, Browning, MT, 59417. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019