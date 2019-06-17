Services
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations
1366 Highway 72 North
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 408-3001
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prospect Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Prospect Baptist Church
Interment
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Delano Cemetery
Delano, TN
View Map
James Robert Tullock Obituary
James Robert Tullock

Loudon - James Robert (Bob) Tullock of Loudon, Tennessee passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was 81 years old. He was a member and choir director of many churches including most recently Prospect Baptist Church. He was also retired from Martin Marietta X10 in Oak Ridge. He was preceded in death by his father, James Russell Tullock, and his mother, Eunice Lola Tullock, and infant sister, Linda Sue Tullock. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Aileen Yarnell Tullock, sons, David Tullock (Cristy) of Cleveland, Tennessee, and Darrell Tullock of Loudon, Tennessee. Grandchildren, Ryan Tullock, Kaila Tullock, Holden Tullock, David Isaac Tullock, Sadie Grace Tullock, and Lily Anne Tullock, Brother, Alfred Tullock (Brenda) of Rockford, Tennessee, Sisters, Becki Tullock Boles of Rockford, Tennessee, and Patsy Tullock Loudermilk of Cleveland, Tennessee. Contributions in memory of Mr. Bob Tullock may be made to East Tennessee Public Television, 1611 E. Magnolia Ave. Knoxville, TN 37917. The family will receive friends 4-7 pm with a funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, June 18th at Prospect Baptist Church with David Tullock, Darrell Tullock, and Ryan Tullock officiating. All former choir members under Bob Tullock's direction are invited to sing in the choir. Interment 11:00 AM Wednesday, June 19th, in the Delano Cemetery in Delano, Tennessee. McGill Click Funeral Home, 1366 Hwy 72 N, Loudon, TN. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 17, 2019
