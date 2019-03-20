|
|
James "Jimmy" (Bobo) Rodney Andes
Knoxville, TN
James (Bobo) Rodney Andes 11/7/67-3/16/19. Jimmy Andes passed away at his home on Saturday March 16, 2019. Everything he did, he did with passion: from his love of
baseball and the New York Yankees, to the love he had for his family and friends. He had a big personality and even a bigger heart that cannot be replicated. He worked for the athletic department at the University of Tennessee for over 30 years. He played a role in everyone's life that cannot be filled. He was a Momma's boy, a big brother, "Bobo," "Rodney," "My Best Big Buddy," "Fun," "Magpie," and an "Apollo." We all love you and will miss you forever! Jimmy is preceded in death by his father, Herman Andes. He left behind with huge holes in our hearts: Mother-Judy Andes; Sisters- Hope (and her husband Chris) Purgason, Faith McDaniel; Nieces- Grace Purgason, Emma Purgason, Ruby Purgason, Maggie Purgason; Nephews-Joe Purgason, David Purgason, Jacob McDaniel; and his best friend Larry Graham. Family and friends will meet 11 am Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Seven Islands Cemetery, 8100 Seven Islands Road, Knoxville for graveside services. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Elks Lodge 160, Youth Activities, 5600 Lonas Rd. Knoxville, TN 37909 or Boys and Girls Club of your choice. Online condolences may be left at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019