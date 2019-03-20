Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
For more information about
James Andes
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Seven Islands Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for James Andes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Rodney "Jimmy" (Bobo) Andes


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Rodney "Jimmy" (Bobo) Andes Obituary
James "Jimmy" (Bobo) Rodney Andes

Knoxville, TN

James (Bobo) Rodney Andes 11/7/67-3/16/19. Jimmy Andes passed away at his home on Saturday March 16, 2019. Everything he did, he did with passion: from his love of

baseball and the New York Yankees, to the love he had for his family and friends. He had a big personality and even a bigger heart that cannot be replicated. He worked for the athletic department at the University of Tennessee for over 30 years. He played a role in everyone's life that cannot be filled. He was a Momma's boy, a big brother, "Bobo," "Rodney," "My Best Big Buddy," "Fun," "Magpie," and an "Apollo." We all love you and will miss you forever! Jimmy is preceded in death by his father, Herman Andes. He left behind with huge holes in our hearts: Mother-Judy Andes; Sisters- Hope (and her husband Chris) Purgason, Faith McDaniel; Nieces- Grace Purgason, Emma Purgason, Ruby Purgason, Maggie Purgason; Nephews-Joe Purgason, David Purgason, Jacob McDaniel; and his best friend Larry Graham. Family and friends will meet 11 am Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Seven Islands Cemetery, 8100 Seven Islands Road, Knoxville for graveside services. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Elks Lodge 160, Youth Activities, 5600 Lonas Rd. Knoxville, TN 37909 or Boys and Girls Club of your choice. Online condolences may be left at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Berry Funeral Home
Download Now